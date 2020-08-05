Colleton County School District to resubmit new reopening plan to SC Dept. of Education

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District is submitting a new reopening plan to the South Carolina Department of Education.

The new plan will include both virtual and in-person options.

Originally, the Colleton County School Board of Trustees voted in favor of beginning the school year with an all virtual model on September 8th.

District officials believed that the virtual model is the safest option given the current trajectory of COVID-19 spread in the area.

The new plan includes a blended learning model or an all virtual model.

Students who participate in the blended in-person model will be in the classroom two days a week and learn virtually three days a week.

There is a survey for you to decide which option best fits your family. It will open on Wednesday and is due by Tuesday of next week. You can find the survey on the district’s website: www.colleton.k12.sc.us

A virtual forum where you can ask any questions will be held on Monday at 3:00 p.m. on the district’s YouTube page. Public forum participants can submit any questions they have on school reopening to publicinput@colleton.k12.sc.us.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman is laying out changes in schools because of the pandemic. So far, she has approved all Lowcountry school district reopening plans except for Colleton County.