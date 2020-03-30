Colleton County School District: Updated guidance on distance learning

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School district has provided additional information on plans to move forward with distance learning.

As Governor McMaster has directed schools to remain closed through the month of April, students will need to collect additional materials to complete future assignments.

K-8 students should visit their home schools on Wednesday between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. or Thursday between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to drop off completed packets and pick up packets for April.

Those who are unable to pick up the packets in person can download the materials from their child’s school website. The material will be posted after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

High school students should also visit their home schools on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, seniors can visit between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., and all grades can visit between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. On Thursday, all students can pick up materials between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Students in need of Chromebooks/laptops can borrow one from the district. Students/parents should bring a valid state ID and be prepared to sign a user agreement. A $25 device maintenance/cleaning charge will be charged to the students’ powerschool account.

Students who prefer a paper and pencil packet can pick those up as well, and drop off completed packets.

During the pickup/drop-off period, all schools will practice social distancing and follow other CDC guidelines. School specific protocols can be found on school websites.