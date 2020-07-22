Colleton County School District votes in favor of initial all-virtual model, delayed start date

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the Colleton County School District’s (CCSD) plans to begin the school year with an all virtual model, and delay the start date until September 8.

Officials believe that the virtual model is the safest option given the current trajectory of COVID-19 spread in the area. CCSD is working to ensure that all students have reliable internet access and “will provide a channel for these families to participate in [the] distance learning initiative.”

CCSD will “shift to a blended learning model…as the rate of COVID-19 spread lessens.”

Eventually, “the district will..gradually phase into face-to-face learning.”

An entirely virtual option will be available for students whose families do not feel comfortable with in-person learning. Meals for students will be delivered via bus route.

CCSD notes that the plans are flexible and subject to change based on the current status of public health.

It is unclear how these plans will be received by Governor Henry McMaster, who previously directed all school districts to provide plans for students to be back in the classroom full time at the beginning of the school year.

