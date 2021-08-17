Colleton County School District votes in favor of mask requirement

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) on Tuesday held a board meeting to discuss the upcoming school year, including whether to require mask wearing.

The board voted in favor of requiring masks be worn by students, staff, and visitors while on campus and on district transportation.

CCSD said “the decision was made in consideration of the spread of the extremely contagious COVID-19 delta variant and following recommendations released by the South Carolina Department of Education, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the Centers for Disease Control.”

The requirement will remain in effect through October 19.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

