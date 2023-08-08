

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) is set to discuss teacher vacancies during a school board meeting planned for Tuesday night.

The district had its first day of school on Monday. A parent at Forest Hills Elementary School told News 2 they had some concerns regarding virtual learning in the district.

Samantha Hudson said she was nervous for her child with a disability as she learned that the teacher was virtual. Hudson is not the only parent facing challenges; across the US right now, a nationwide teacher shortage is taking place.

According to Colleton County Interim Superintendent Jessica Williams, the district is doing what it can to address the problem. CCSD has 830 employees and 295 teachers making it the largest employer in the county. Still, the district is working to combat this problem, as they are calling on retired educators for help.

For now, they have turned to a possible temporary solution, virtual teachers for in-person classes.

Interim Superintendent Williams told News 2 the district is working with a company to hire virtual teachers and that in-person instructors will monitor these virtually taught classes.

Hudson said she is nervous but optimistic about this new change in her child’s class.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking because I have a special needs child, so he just threw a whole fit to leave me, but he’s doing pretty good. I’m a little nervous about a virtual teacher, but we’ll see how it goes,” she said. “His special needs teacher, she’s virtual this year so we’re going to figure it out but I’m going to give it some time you know,” said Hudson.

Superintendent Williams said in-person instructors will monitor these virtually taught classes.

“We have employed a company that is helping us with those shortages through virtual teaching, we also have facilitators or monitors who will be in those classrooms to make sure students are on task and they’re learning,” said Interim Superintendent Williams.

Tuesday night’s school board meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. and a superintendent’s report is expected to be shared as well. News 2 has contacted the school district for more information but has not heard from them yet.

