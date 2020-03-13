Colleton County School Districts issue statement on Coronavirus

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to carefully monitor emerging outbreaks of illness that could impact the region.

District officials have been receiving regular updates on the emergence of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States.

According to DHEC, as of March 13, six people in South Carolina have tested positive for Coronavirus and six others have been tested “presumptive positive” for the illness.

No cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Colleton County, and there are no signs of Coronavirus cases in any of the Colleton County schools.

The Colleton County School District is taking the following actions to help protect schools from an outbreak:

Starting immediately, we will begin disinfecting all buses after each morning and evening route with a germicidal cleaner.

As of March 13, all out-of-state field trips have been canceled. All in-state field trips will be reviewed by the District Office and be canceled/rescheduled as needed. Athletic events will continue for the time being. We are in correspondence with the South Carolina High School League for guidance on future events.

Reminding our students and staff members to wash their hands frequently and practice proper respiratory etiquette.

Asking parents to keep students with respiratory illness symptoms at home.

Monitoring the number of reported absences at our facilities, and then notifying local health officials if a sudden increase in student or staff absences begins to occur.

Immediately isolating students and staff members that show symptoms of a respiratory illness, and then sending them to their homes as soon as possible.

Using hospital-grade disinfectants proven to kill Coronavirus and influenza virus to clean our facilities.

Making sure all schools have antibacterial products on hand for their students and staff members.

If the school district remains closed for an extended period of time due to a community-wide outbreak of COVID-19, the Colleton County School District assures parents that they will make every effort to continue providing educational programming for the children.

Click here for more information on Colleton County’s Coronavirus plan.