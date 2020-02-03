Colleton County Schools Superintendent out, effective immediately; interim replacements chosen

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Franklin Foster, Superintendent of Colleton County Schools, is “out”, effective immediately.

According to Sean Gruber, a spokesperson for Colleton County Schools, the school board has signed a separation agreement with Foster.

Foster’s last official day is Friday, but he has been placed on administrative leave with pay until then.

The school board is currently in an executive session meeting.

The board has decided that Jessica Williams will serve as Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, and Clifton Warren will serve as Assistant Superintendent of Operations until a replacement is chosen.

We are monitoring this developing story.

