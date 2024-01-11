COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students in Colleton County will have an eLearning day on Friday due to the possibility of severe weather.

The district said assignments will be posted in Google Classroom for students. Teachers will be available during the day to assist students and parents.

If a power outage or internet interruption occurs, the district said students will be given additional days to complete the assigned work.

All district events and athletics are also canceled for Friday. Athletic events scheduled for Saturday will be held as scheduled.

“The decision to hold an eLearning day is based on our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our staff and students,” the district said. “The Colleton County School District will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.”