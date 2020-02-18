Colleton County sheriff facing 13 new corruption charges

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCBD/WBTW) – Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland has been indicted after allegedly providing alcohol to an underage person in Horry County, possessing controlled substances and embezzling public funds.

A state grand jury issued a 13-count indictment on Tuesday, according to the SC Attorney General’s Office.

Those indictments include:

Misconduct in office

Use of official position for financial gain – Ethics Act violation

Embezzlement

use of public fund, property, or time to influence election: Ethics Act Violation

distribution of a schedule II controlled substance

distribution of a schedule IV controlled substance

The indictment alleges that in 2017 in Horry County, while serving as the elected sheriff of Colleton County, Strickland, Jr. provided alcohol to a subordinate who was under the legal drinking age of 21.

The indictment also alleges, Strickland, Jr. did “knowingly and intentionally, distribute, dispense, and/or deliver; or did aid, abet, attempt, or conspire to distribute, dispense, and/or deliver, a quantity” of Ambien, which is a schedule IV controlled substance under SC law.

Strickland, Jr. is also accused of using “his position as elected Sheriff of Colleton County to get free labor performed on his personal property and for his personal benefit or businesses by subordinate deputies and staff” around January 1, 2016, to November 30, 2019, according to the indictments. Strickland, Jr. is further accused of embezzling public funds for personal use.

The indictment also accuses Strickland, Jr. of giving a government radio, worth about $3,000, to a citizen “with no valid official purpose for providing this county property to the citizen.”

Strickland, Jr. was indicted by a grand jury in November for second-degree domestic violence after allegedly punching a female household member in the face.