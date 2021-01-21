Colleton County Sheriff’s Office announces memorial plans for Sgt. Edward Marcurella

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A memorial will take place on Saturday for Detective Sgt. Edward Marcurella, who died last weekend after a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Sgt. Marcurella spent 35 years with the department as a first responder. “His selflessness, integrity, and dedication to serve and protect the community ere immeasurable,” the agency said in an announcement over the weekend.

The Law Enforcement Memorial for Det. Sgt. Marcurella will take place at the Colleton County High School Stadium on Saturday, January 23rd at 3:00 p.m.

The memorial is open to anyone who wants to pay tribute. All attendees must follow COVID-19 regulations.

A law enforcement procession will begin at 2:20 p.m. at Brice Herndon Funeral Home. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office will escort Sgt. Marcurella to Cougar stadium for the service.