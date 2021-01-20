Colleton County Sheriff’s Office: Beware of phone scammers posing as federal agents

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday issued a warning urging the public to be aware of phone scammers posing as federal agents.

According to CCSO, the scammers say that they are working with CCSO, and give names of officers within CCSO “to make the call seem legitimate.”

The scammers say that there is a warrant for the victim’s arrest, and “to get rid of the warrants, they’re advising individuals to close their bank account and purchase gift cards in large lump sums.”

After the victims purchase the cards, “the scammers ask for the card identifiers and PINs” and take the money.

If you have received a similar call, contact CCSO at (843) 549-2211.