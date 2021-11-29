Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman shot during domestic dispute

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a Sunday night domestic dispute left one woman injured.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR), crews arrived to the scene on Head lane around 11:46 p.m. and treated the woman, who was hit “by two pellets from a shotgun blast.”

Via CCFR

The pellets hit her hand and leg, but her injuries were not life threatening.

She was taken to Colleton County Medical Center for further treatment.

CCFR said that the CCSO “searched the area for the suspect and is investigating the incident.”