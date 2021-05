COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to a suspicious death.

Damon Marquail Anderson (25) is wanted is 5’08” and weighs 150 pounds. His last known address is in Walterboro.

Anderson was last seen driving a red 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with dark-tinted windows and a license plate number TRX805.

Anyone with information should call (843) 549-2211.