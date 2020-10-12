Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, SLED investigating fatal shooting of 17 year old

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating a Saturday night shooting that took the life of a 17 year old.

Responding units were initially given little information; “deputies and medical personnel from Colleton County Fire Rescue” were alerted to “an individual who had been shot at an undisclosed location and then driven to a family residence.”

They met up with “family members who were driving the unconscious victim toward Walterboro for help” and “transported the victim to Colleton Medical Center.”

The victim was suffering from at least two gunshot wounds, and later died from his injuries.

According to CCSO, details surrounding the event are murky, but they are making progress in the investigation.

Authorities were able to identify a likely location in which the shooting took place — a “remote intersection off Drain Road” in the Johnsville area of Smoaks — thanks to a lead from a caller whose vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

Investigators discovered “a substantial amount of evidence” in the area, which they hope will eventually help them identify parties involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 549-2211.