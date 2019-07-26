Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to host free active shooter response course

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free active shooter response course.

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Course was developed following recent mass shooting events in Aurora, Illinois, the Orland Park Mall, the Poway Synagogue, and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

“We want you to know what actions to take if you are confronted by a similar situation,” the department said on Facebook. “We and you to be prepared, and proactive rather than reactive in giving out this information.”

The training is open to all churches, schools, medical facility and businesses in the county.

Areas that will be covered in this course include:

What is an active shooter?

What actions to take if confronted by an active shooter.

What actions to take when law enforcement arrives on the scene of an active shooter situation.

Indicators for violence before the incident.

What steps you should take to prepare for an active shooter situation.

If you would like further information about this course or want to schedule this course, please contact public information at 843-549-2211 ext. 2021 or by email slowes@colletoncounty.org.