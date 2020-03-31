Colleton County teachers are 3-D printing masks for first responders

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Faculty and staff from Colleton County High School (CCHS) and Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center (TCTC) are doing everything they can to get masks to first responders.





This week, engineering faculty at TCTC began 3-D printing masks that are made to fit replaceable filters, and can be sanitized and safely reused. They plan to donate the masks to MUSC.

The CCHS Health Sciences Department has collected and donated over 400 masks to local law enforcement agencies as well.

Other critical supplies, like gloves, are being collected from the TCTC Culinary Arts and Health Science Department to be donated to medical/emergency personnel.