Colleton County teen critically injured in crash, airlifted to Trident Hospital

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County teen was critically injured during a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, an off-duty firefighter drove past the crash site and noticed a damaged Toyota pick-up truck off the roadway just after 5:30 a.m.

He stopped to investigate and found the patient laying on the ground near the heavily damaged truck. The firefighter reported the accident to 9-1-1 and began to assist the teen until EMS could arrive.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the patient was semi-conscious with multiple traumatic injuries and severe respiratory problems.

Crews believe the truck was traveling south on Mount Carmel Road when it crossed the center line, entered a ditch on the northbound side of the road and over-corrected and began to flip multiple times, ejecting the teen in the process.

Firefighter-Paramedics quickly treated him at the scene, placed the C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter on standby, then rapidly transported him to the helipad at Colleton Medical Center to meet with the helicopter.

The patient was then flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. It was not immediately clear when the initial crash occurred.









Photos courtesy: Colleton County Fire-Rescue