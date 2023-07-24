COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders in Colleton County say a teenager’s quick actions helped prevent significant damage during a mobile home fire.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. Sunday when the 15 year old noticed a fire near an electrical outlet in a bedroom at his family’s home on Pynes Community Road.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue say the teenager closed the door to the bedroom, cut off power to the home, and then called 9-1-1. A passerby also called 9-1-1 to report fire coming from a window at the home.

Fire rescue crews arrived minutes later and quickly extinguished the remaining fire in the bedroom. One wall and some furnishings in the room were damaged; however, the damage was contained in the bedroom.

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

“The young man safely exited the home and got a large canine to safety,” officials said.

Fire officials determined the cause of electrical and began at a wall outlet in the bedroom.

No injuries were reported.