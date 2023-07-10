COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Human Trafficking Task Force and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up for a backpack giveaway event in July.

The Lowcountry Human Trafficking Task Force promotes law enforcement training and community events to end human trafficking.

A day full of raffles, bounce houses, face painting and free backpacks is scheduled for July 29 at Bourdon Creek Bar and Grill.

The event is part of South Carolina’s TraffickProofSC education and awareness campaign.

Guests are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Colleton Abate’s Christmas in July as admission to the event.