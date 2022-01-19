Colleton County to resume in-person learning on Jan. 24; E-learning day on Friday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District will continue virtual learning through the end of the week. Friday will be an E-Learning day due to possible winter weather.

The district moved to a virtual learning format on January 13th due to an increase in the number of staff and students in quarantine because of COVID-19.

In-person classes will resume on Monday, January 24th.

“CCSD will continue to provide distance learning opportunities and breakfast/lunch opportunities during this closure,” the district said Wednesday. “Students will be able to use district-issued Chromebooks for E-Learning/Virtual Learning. Students without access to the Internet will be provided with E-Learning packets.”

All district employees who have not been placed in isolation/quarantine will report to their work locations Thursday, January 20, 2022, but district facilities will be closed to the public.

District leaders said schools and buses will be thoroughly disinfected while the district is operating virtually.

“Meal pick-up will be held at our schools on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. You will receive a hot lunch for each student as well as a grab-and-go breakfast meal. Parents that do not have Internet access can schedule meal pick-up by calling their schools.”

Meanwhile, because of possible winter weather on Friday, the day will be considered an E-learning day and all staff will work remotely.

“Breakfast and Lunch grab and go meals for Friday, January 21, 2022, will be issued to students during meal pick-up on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Athletic/band/extracurricular/afterschool activities will be canceled on Friday, January 21, 2022,” the district said.