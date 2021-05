COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday posted photos of multiple drugs seized following a traffic stop.

According to CCSDO, 12.8 grams of meth, 12.22 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine, 4 MDMA pills, and 10 scheduled narcotics were recovered.

The items were found in baggies, pill bottles, and a Crown Royal bag.