COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County is sounding the alarm on a rise in drug overdose deaths – something they are calling a deadly crisis.

In a video billed as a public safety announcement, Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey shared a message alerting residents about a problem happening in the county.

Officials report that since January there have been 93 suspected opioid overdoses in Colleton County, 50 Narcan administrations by pre-hospital personnel, and 13 opioid-related deaths.

Coroner Harvey said there have been seven overdose deaths over the last two months.

“The biggest problem that we’re running into right now is fentanyl. Fentanyl is the drug that is causing most of our deaths and the key thing that I want you to hear, specifically, is it’s deadly – there is no question about it,” he said. “I don’t want to be the one knocking on your parent’s door letting them know that unfortunately, you have passed as a result of a suspicious death. And that suspicious death … is drug overdoses.”

Coroner Harvey offered a look at the county’s mobile morgue – a place utilized once the hospital’s morgue is full. “Unfortunately, as we said earlier with the drug deaths, if they keep going up, we’re going to probably end up putting you (here),” he explained.

Inside the trailer is a series of tables where deceased individuals will be housed along with a table meant for investigations.

Officials with the county say that illicit narcotics that are sold on the streets are often laced with other drugs or chemicals to make them more appealing or to increase supply.

But the message from Coroner Harvey and law enforcement agencies across the county is simple: It’s not about the crime, it’s about saving lives. “It’s simply not worth the risk,” the agencies said.

If you or someone you know has a substance abuse problem, county leaders say there are resources available to help. You can call the Colleton Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, known as Pillars4Hope, at 1-843-538-4343 or visit pillars4hope.org.

Other resources are listed below:

Coastal Empire Community Mental Health: 843-549-1551

MUSC Center for Drug and Alcohol Programs: 843-792-5200

South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services: 843-896-5555