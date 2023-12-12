COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County’s emergency manager recently discussed upcoming changes to the county’s hurricane evacuation zones.

Colleton County began seeking community input on the county’s evacuation routes back in August to improve how people leave the area when a hurricane threatens the coast, and to better understand public behaviors and perceptions when it comes to evacuation.

The county previously utilized two evacuation zones which officials say posed an issue when neighboring counties underwent evacuation.

During a county council meeting held earlier this month, Dr. David Greene, who serves as deputy chief of the Colleton County Fire Rescue and the county’s emergency manager, explained that it was decided to create a third zone aimed at improving the process of leaving for a dangerous storm.

Dr. Greene discusses changes to the county’s hurricane evacuation plan during a Dec. 5 county council meeting. | Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Dr. Greene said Edisto Beach and the Bennetts Point area south of the Ashepoo River will be in Zone “A” (RED). These areas have similar effects from hurricanes due to their proximity to the Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, areas south of the CSX Railroad and north of the Ashepoo River will be In Zone “B” (Yellow), and areas south of Hendersonville Highway/Cottageville Highway (US HWY 17-A) and north of the CSX Railroad will be in Zone “C” (Green).

Most of these areas are in low-lying areas and prone to flooding during tropical systems.

Three new zones to be added to Colleton County’s hurricane evacuation plan | Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Which zone is called will be recommended by the county; however, the governor’s office would make the decision on which zones would need to evacuate depending on the severity of the storm, or the office may choose to evacuate the coastal region in coordination with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Dr. Greene said Colleton County Fire Rescue will inform the public about these changes in early 2024. Those living in the affected areas will also be notified through the mail.

Colleton County Emergency Management officials said the changes will be in effect before the beginning of the 2024 Hurricane Season, which begins on June 1.