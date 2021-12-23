Colleton Medical Center PR Director named State Ethics Officer

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Medical Center announces the election of Tiffany Norton-Cornette, Director of Public Relations and Volunteer Services, to serve as the 2022 Ethics Officer for the South Carolina Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.

In Norton-Cornette’s Ethics Officer position, she will provide ethics education and consultation to the Board of Directors and Chapter members throughout the year.

“We continue to be impressed with Tiffany’s creativity and attention to detail when communicating with

colleagues, media partners, and our community,” said Jimmy Hiott, Colleton Medical Center CEO. “She

has proven to be an invaluable asset to our team at Colleton Medical Center as well as the State

Chapter.”

Norton-Cornette also served as the VP of Communication and VP of Membership from 2020 to 2021. In addition, she was honored as Volunteer of the Year in 2020.