Colleton Medical Center readjusting visitation policy amid surging COVID-19 cases

Colleton Medical Center will readjust the system’s visitation guidelines after rising COVID-19 cases

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton Medical Center on Monday announced that the hospital system will make adjustments to visitation policies amid rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

Jimmy Hiott, Colleton Medical Center CEO, said “With the number of positive COVID-19 cases expected to increase throughout the coming weeks it is imperative that we make changes to our visitation policy to help protect our patients, employees, and community.”

The hospital system is planning to “revert to the COVID-19 visitation policy for the safety of our patients and staff.”

Effective Wednesday, the following guidelines will be in place: