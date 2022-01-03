Colleton Medical Center readjusting visitation policy amid surging COVID-19 cases

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton Medical Center on Monday announced that the hospital system will make adjustments to visitation policies amid rising COVID-19 cases in the area.
Jimmy Hiott, Colleton Medical Center CEO, said “With the number of positive COVID-19 cases expected to increase throughout the coming weeks it is imperative that we make changes to our visitation policy to help protect our patients, employees, and community.”
The hospital system is planning to “revert to the COVID-19 visitation policy for the safety of our patients and staff.”
Effective Wednesday, the following guidelines will be in place:
- Patient visitation hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
- During visitation times, non-COVID-19 patiens may have one visitor, at the least age of 18. If more than one visitor arrives at the same time for one patient, the additional visitors are asked to wait in their vehicle.
- Virtual visitation are available for COVID-19 patients. Visitors must check in at the hospital’s main enterance.
- Labor and delivery patients may only have one visitor during delivery and two visitors during normal visitation hours
- Those receiving outpatient care may be accompanied by one visitor during their care.
- Visitation for Behavioral Health patients will be 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends. Only one visitor is allowed per Behavorial Health patient, and visitors must provide the patient’s name and corresponding 4-digit code.
- Patients in the emergency department may have only one visitor.