WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton Medical Center announced Thursday it will lift some visitation restrictions this week.

Patient visitation hours will remain, 6:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday – Friday, and 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., on weekends and holidays. Visitors are required to check-in at the main entrance and always wear a mask while inside the hospital

Beginning on Friday, all visitor age restrictions have been lifted except for ICU and Labor and Delivery. Visitation for those two departments remains limited to ages 15 and older, except for immediate family members.

“During the above-mentioned times, non-isolation patients may have two visitors. Patients in isolation may have one visitor at a time and must follow all personal protective equipment protocols,” said hospital leaders. “Special arrangements will be made on a case-by-case basis for end of life visitations.”

The hospital said visitation hours for Behavioral Health patients will be 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on weekends. “All Behavioral Health visitors must provide the patient’s name and corresponding 4-digit code,” officials said.

Patients can have two visitors during their stay in the emergency department.

“We are thankful that our COVID-19 cases have decreased to a point that we can safely extend our visitation policy,” said Jimmy Hiott, Colleton Medical Center CEO. “The mask mandate for visitors and staff will remain in place for the safety of our patients and staff. We appreciate the patience of our community throughout the pandemic and will continue to care for their loved ones like family.”