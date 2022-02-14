Community COVID-19 vaccine event scheduled for Thursday in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education will host a free vaccination event this week in Colleton County.

Information from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control shows 61% of eligible Colleton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To support local school districts and provide resources to residents, the SC Dept. of Education is partnering with SCDHEC on a free vaccination event for eligible recipients aged 5 and older.

The event will take place at the Colleton County School District Office (500 Forest Circle, Walterboro) on Thursday, February 17 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Attendees 5+ will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Adults 18+ will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

Organizers said vaccine recipients will receive a $50 Visa gift card, while supplies last, and be entered to win prizes.

