Community members, neighbors react to murders of two Murdaugh family members

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry community is reacting to the death of two members of a prominent South Carolina family. Community members are calling the murders of 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh and his 52-year old mother Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh “shocking” and “tragic.”

Community members and neighbors of the Murdaughs describe the double murder as tragic. The scene on Moselle road remained active Wednesday but was much quieter than it was just a day before. Community members didn’t want to speak with News 2 on camera but say there’s a lot of questions still to be answered in relation to the murders.

A community is left in shock after two of its own were killed in what sources have described to News 2 as a “brutal” shooting.

Neighbors in Colleton County and community members in the Town of Hampton described the shooting of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh as a “tragic event” and say the Murdaughs are a “good family” in the community.

The family property on Moselle Road remained active almost 48 hours after the bodies were discovered by father and husband Alex Murdaugh around 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

SLED, the State Law Enforcement Division, was back in the area Wednesday working the case for any potential leads into to shooting. Several cars entered and left the more than 1,000-acre property believed to be used as a hunting grounds by the Murdaughs.

On Wednesday, rumors circulated that Alex Murdaugh has been named a “Person of interest” in the case. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says it’s committed to a thorough investigation into Monday night’s deadly shooting.

News 2 reached out to the Murdaugh’s family law firm in Hampton early Wednesday for further comment, we are still waiting to hear back.

The prominent Murdaugh family a legal powerhouse in South Carolina serving as the 14th Circuit Solicitor for nearly a century. Has largely remained out of the spotlight since that run ended in 2006.

Paul Murdaugh had been awaiting trial on three felony charges related to the 2019 boating accident death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach. Murdaugh had pleaded not guilty to driving erratically while intoxicated.

The Beach family released a statement saying their thoughts and prayers were with the Murdaugh family during this difficult time.

News 2 reached out the Beach family attorney on Wednesday for comment on the case. He declined to comment due to a lack of information on the Murdaugh deaths but hopes there is no connection to the death of Mallory beach.

The bodies of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh are scheduled to undergo an autopsy tomorrow morning. SLED is continuing to investigate the shootings.