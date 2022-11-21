COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement responded to an incident involving several students at Colleton County High School on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Colleton County School District said the incident was the “result of recent community violence that has affected the school climate and culture.”

Details about the incident or how many students were involved are not currently known.

But district leaders said they have increased law enforcement presence on the school campus. They also conducted a parking lot vehicle search with trained canines.

“A firearm was found in a vehicle in the student parking lot. No firearms were found in the school building,” district officials said.

The Colleton County School District said it will continue using metal detectors and enforcing clear bag policies.

“CCSD would also like to call on our community members to help us in this initiative by frequently communicating with us if they have a concern and informing district staff if they see any suspicious activity taking place at our schools,” the district said in its news release.

A spokesperson for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 deputies were called to assist with the disturbance, but they said it was standard procedure when a fight breaks out on school property.