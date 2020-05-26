Construction crews locate unexploded ordinance at Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A construction crew that was performing work at the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro dug up an unexploded ordinance last week.

Officials say the ordinance is believed to be an 81mm mortar.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire Rescue, bomb technicians from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded to the scene Thursday afternoon.

Fire-rescue officials say bomb techs examined the device and checked it thoroughly before securing the mortar and safely removed it from the location.

No one was injured during the operation.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Officials say the airport property was a military air base used by the US Army Air Corps during World War II. It was used as a training facility for bomber and fighter pilots.

The famous Tuskegee Airman were also stationed there.