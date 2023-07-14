COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey identified Friday six people who were found dead in an apparent stabbing and fire at a home in the Green Pond community earlier this month.

Victims include 101-year-old Maggie Magwood, along with Amose Magwood, 73, Michele Wright, 50, Jefferson Allen Burnell, 49, Sariya Manigo, 11, and Shamiah Rutledge, 7.

Coroner Harvey did not provide a cause of death for the victims. He said the autopsy is ongoing.

Agencies responded to a house fire on Folly Creek Lane on the morning of July 3 after a neighbor reported seeing the home on fire. A 13-year-old was found outside suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

The teen told emergency responders that there were other victims inside. She provided law enforcement with a description of the suspect – Ryan Manigo.

Manigo was detained near the scene and later charged with the murder of his 11-year-old daughter and a woman believed to be his sister-in-law. He’s also facing an attempted murder charge for the only surviving victim.

The two victims previously identified suffered stab wounds, according to officials.

There is no known motive for the attack and the investigation remains active.