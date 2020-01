COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Coroner, Richard Harvey, has provided more details on the deaths of Kim and Lauren Drawdy, the father and daughter who died in a hunting accident last week.

Harvey said that both victims died from “buckshot wounds to the torso.”

A buckshot is described by several hunting websites as the largest type of “shot” used in shotgun shells. As indicated in the name, it was created for hunting medium to large game animals such as deer.