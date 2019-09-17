Cottageville Elementary School wins ‘National Healthy Schools’ distinction

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry elementary school has been awarded the Bronze Level of the National Healthy Schools Award!

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation awarded Cottageville Elementary School with the distinction on Monday.

Cottageville Elementary joins the organization’s 2019 America’s Healthiest Schools list and is among 32 schools in South Carolina to receive this recognition.

School health experts evaluate schools based on their ability to serve healthier meals and snacks, get students moving more, offer high-quality health and physical education, and support staff wellness.

In order to receive the award, the school must:

Meet or exceed federal nutrition standards for school meals and snacks

Offer breakfast daily.

Incorporate physical activity before, during or after the school day.

Implement district wellness policies and update progress annually.

Involve parents and community members in decision-making.

Schools can receive Bronze, Silver and Gold Level National Healthy School awards based on the number of health-based initiatives they have implemented for their students and community members.

According to the Colleton County School District, Cottageville Elementary launched several health-improvement initiatives over past school semesters, including two student running clubs, programs designed to encourage students to eat healthier foods, a salad and vegetable bar, and health and fitness challenges for staff members.