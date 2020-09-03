Cottageville man dies after tree falls on top of an excavator he was operating

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 47-year-old man was killed after a large tree fell on a mini-excavator he was operating on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the accident happened in the 2500 block of Bama Road east of Cottageville.

First responders arrived to find the machine pinned under the tree, the cab crushed, and the man trapped inside.

According to a report from Colleton County Fire Rescue, it appeared the operator was attempting to remove a tree when it fell on top of the excavator and a shed.

Firefighter-Paramedics determined the man had no signs of life and notified the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

“Fire-Rescue crews contacted the County Roads and Bridges Dept and requested a track hoe to assist at the scene. Roads and Bridges sent several employees and a track hoe,” the agency said. “Firefighter-Paramedics in the meantime used chain saws to cut away limbs from the tree.”

Once the tree was removed, crews worked with special tools to cut away portions of the cab to free the operator. The victim was transported from the scene by the coroner’s office.

Emergency crews were on the scene for 3-1/2 hours.