COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Cottageville Police Department will be hosting a crime watch meeting Thursday evening.

The event will be held at the Cottageville library (72 Salley Ackerman Drive) at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to bring the community together and develop strategies to keep Cottageville and the surrounding area crime free.

Cottageville Police Chief J. Cook will lead the meeting and help the community get organized.

Coffee and cake will also be served.