Man denied bond after brutally beating elderly man in Cottageville

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested and charged after nearly beating an elderly man to death in Colleton County.

Richard Sexton is accused of attacking the 72-year-old Vietnam Veteran and leaving him to die at a home on Pierce Road over the weekend.

Cottageville Police and Colleton County deputies spent most of Saturday night looking for the suspect before arresting him thanks to the help of the public.

A citizen in the area of Rehoboth Road alerted officials of a possible sighting, which led to Sexton’s arrest.

The victim was transported to MUSC, where officers conducted an interview with a photo lineup, and the victim identified Richard Dean Sexton, 33, as the suspect.

According to the press release, the victim is still in the Intensive Care Unit with severe injuries.

News 2 spoke to the victim’s daughter, Teresa Cox, who said he had a phone hidden inside the house which is how he was able to call authorities.

“Just total shock, I couldn’t believe someone would do something like that to my dad. Especially someone who tried to help and do help around the house, I just can’t take it all in.”

Cox tells us that her dad is a real fighter and doctors have been able to stop the bleeding in his brain and he was moved out of the ICU on Monday.

In bond court, Sexton apologized to the family and did say something about drug use having an impact on his actions.

Sexton was denied bond after a judge read a long list of charges, including kidnapping, assault, and grand larceny.