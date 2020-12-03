Cottageville woman scores $250,000 payday from winning lottery ticket

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Imagine a win so great it makes your stomach ache! A woman won $250,000 while playing the lottery.

She told officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery that she was alone at work when she scratched a CA$HTASTIC ticket that she purchased from the Fast Break on Boone Hill Road in Summerville.

To her surprise, it was a quarter-of-a-million-dollar payday which she said made her stomach hurt.

The lottery player said she reached for the phone and immediately called her husband. “He got quiet and asked her to send him a picture of the ticket,” SCEL officials said.

A week later, the couple says winning feels like a dream. “It hasn’t sunk in yet,” the wife said. “It’s amazing.”

The Cottageville winners overcame odds of 1 in 675,000 to win $250,000 in the $10 CA$HTASTIC game. Six top prizes remain in the game.

Fast Break in Summerville received a commission of $2,500 for selling the claimed ticket.