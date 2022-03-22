COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A camper that was being used as a residence was destroyed in a Tuesday morning fire near Round O.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to the call on Fennell Lane just before 8:00 a.m.

The occupant told fire rescue crews that he was woken up by a loud pop and saw the fire in the back of the camper near a bathroom.

The man, along with an adult woman and their dog, were able to escape the burning camper without injury.

“Upon exiting, he found the grounds around the camper and a pickup truck parked near the back of the camper were also on fire,” officials said. “Engine 9 arrived a few minutes later to find the camper and the pickup truck both well involved.”

Crews had the fire under control in about 25 minutes. They remained on scene for two and a half hours.

The cause of the fire appears to have been electrical, according to fire rescue officials. They said the interior of the camper was heavily damaged. The couple lost most of their belongings.

The pickup truck received substantial damage.