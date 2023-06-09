COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother is facing charges after her five-year-old daughter drowned in the Edisto River earlier this month.

The drowning happened May 1 near SC 61 and Mars Old Field Landing.

Witnesses said that the child was playing in shallow water around 7:30 p.m. before being swept away by the current.

Her body was discovered by dive teams the next day.

The child’s mother, Taisha Moody, is facing four counts of unlawful conduct towards a child and one count of murder.

She is expected to appear in court on July 14.