WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday in the Walterboro area.

The clinic will take place at the Colleton County Recreation Complex from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The complex is located at 280 Recreation Ln. in Walterboro.

The event will run on a first come, first serve basis for participants in Phase 1A.

Fetter Health Care hopes to dispense as many vaccines as possible.