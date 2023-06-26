COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was critically injured in a crash early Saturday morning on Jacksonboro Road.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, an SUV was traveling southbound on Jacksboro Road around 1:24 a.m. when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The SUV was found approximately 50 feet off the road in the woods.

The driver was trapped in the wreck and sustained serious injuries.

Firefighter-Paramedics removed the woman from the vehicle and treated her on the scene before transferring her to MUSC.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.