Crews battled a multi-acre brush fire in Colleton County on Monday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews extinguished a multi-acre brush fire Monday afternoon in Colleton County.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue units were notified about a controlled burn that was spreading in several directions in a wooded area off Wellston Circle around 2:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the fire had already jumped the roadway and was spreading across multiple acres.

Photo by Harold Buzzell

Photo by Harold Buzzell

Photo by Harold Buzzell

Crews requested assistance and a play from the U.S. Forestry Commission to help them contain the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours until the fire was contained. Crews kept the fire from spreading further and reaching any businesses in the area.