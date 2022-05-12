COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews battled several outdoor fires in Colleton County on Wednesday.

Firefighters first responded to a multi-acre fire off Turner Lane just after 11:00 a.m. where officials say flames were threatening structures.

“Firefighters found a large fast-moving woods fire and requested additional units to assist,” said officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue. “Units were on the scene for four hours protecting structures while two Forestry tractors cut lines around the fire.”

They said no buildings were damaged during that fire.

Photos by Harold Buzzell and Ethan Sheider via Colleton County Fire Rescue

However, crews responded to another ‘woods fire’ that began to spread on Can City Road near Leroy Place just hours later.

Officials say a controlled burn spread to several buildings and garages which were destroyed.

They also responded to additional outdoor fires on Pratt Lane and Bailey Farm Road.