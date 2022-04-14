COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to two outdoor fires in Colleton County on Wednesday afternoon.

The first happened along Sidneys Road just before 2:00 p.m.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said it appeared that a vehicle may have experienced a mechanical problem, which caused sparks to drop along the shoulder of the road, igniting several fires over a mile stretch of roadway.

“Engine 5 found multiple fires in the area and requested additional units and several Forestry Tractors. The fire involved approximately 10 acres,” said fire-rescue officials.

One mobile home was damaged from heat. Crews were on the scene for three hours.

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

The second was reported just before 4:00 p.m. by a resident along Katie Bridge Road.

Officials said fire crews had a difficult time locating the incident because it was far from the road. But firefighters could see heavy smoke and hear the fire burning through the woods.

After locating the fire, crews said flames were moving rapidly because of windy conditions. Crews worked to save a home and several outbuildings in the area.

“The fire burned around three sides of the residence and destroyed several piles of building materials and other stored items near the home,” said officials. “Additional Fire-Rescue Units were sent to the area to protect structures along Katie Bridge Road and Peniel Road.”

Fire officials said The U.S. Forestry Commission estimated the fire involved close to 200 acres of planted pines.

They used six tractors and a brush unit to contain the fire. Firefighters kept the flames from reaching any homes. Units were on the scene for six hours.

Fire officials believe the second fire started from a trash fire that was burning in a metal drum.