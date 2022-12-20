COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) on Monday responded to the 300 block of Jonesville Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire.

According to CCFR, units arrived shortly before 2:00 p.m. and found smoke venting from the roof of a single-story home.

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

No flames were visible, so crews used thermal imaging cameras to pinpoint the source of the smoke. They discovered a fire in the attic, and had to rip out the ceiling in several areas to access the flames.

CCFR said that the electrical fire was caused by several shorted wires, which had sparked and ignited the wooden rafters.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, minimizing the damage to the home.