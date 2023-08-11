WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a structure fire at a Walterboro convenience store early Friday morning.

Colleton County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Northside Pak a Sak on Sidneys Road just after 5:00 a.m. for a reported fire.

Officials say crews arrived to find smoke showing from the outside of the building. Firefighters entered the business and were able to quickly bring the fire under control using portable extinguishers.

“The fire was confined to the kitchen area and damage was limited,” said Fire Rescue officials.

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Crews remained at the scene for almost an hour performing ventilation, overhaul, and ensuring the building was safe.

No injuries were reported. There is no word on what may have caused the fire.