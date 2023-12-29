WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are investigating a suspicious Christmas morning fire that destroyed a camper and damaged another.

Neighbors at the Green Acres Campground in Walterboro called 9-1-1 just before 5:00 a.m. after they were awoken by the sound of a fire burning a camper.

Crews arrived to find the camper, which was being used as a residence, fully engulfed in flames and threatening the camper next door.

The fire was quickly knocked down; however, the camper was destroyed.

Officials say no one was at home when the fire began. The neighbor was able to escape their camper without injury, but his home was damaged by the heat and flames.

“The cause of the fire is suspicious in origin and is under investigation,” said officials.

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Anyone with information regarding the fire is urged to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211, Colleton County Fire-Rescue at 843-539-1960, or the SLED Arson Hotline at 800-92-ARSON.