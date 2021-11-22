Crews locate body of missing boater on Chehaw River in Colleton County

Photo: Crews search for missing boater in the Chehaw River, Colleton County. (Courtesy: Colleton County Fire Rescue)

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The body of a boater, Sylvester Stephens, who went missing last weekend in Colleton County, has been recovered.

Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man’s body was recovered Saturday on the Chehaw River.

David Lucas, a public information coordinator for SCDNR, said Stephens’ body was found around 2:45 p.m. by an SCDNR officer who was conducting a surface search by boat.

“The location was on the riverbank approximately 250 yards upstream of where the boat was initially found,” said Lucas. “The body was recovered and turned over to the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.”

Several agencies began searching the Chehaw River on November 12th after someone reported seeing an empty boat in the marsh who no one around. The boat was not running, but the throttle was still engaged.

Crews searched the surrounding waterway for about a week until X’s body was located on November 20.

Family members said on Facebook that a memorial service for Stephens will be held Tuesday afternoon in Walterboro.