COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A dog is safely back with its owner after being rescued from a neighborhood pond in Colleton County on Wednesday.

According to Colleton County Animal Services, the dog — named Rico — got its paw caught on something in the pond and was unable to free himself.

A 3-year-old child at a nearby daycare saw the dog struggling and alerted the daycare owner who called 911, officials said.

Crews with Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the Lake Shore neighborhood and rescued the dog.

Rico was taken to the animal shelter for treatment before being released to his owner on Thursday.