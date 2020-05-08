Crews rescue three crated dogs during mobile home fire in Cottageville

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters rescued three dogs during a mobile home fire in Cottageville Thursday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews were able to save both the home and three dogs when a fire broke out on Heavens Hill Ct. just after 11:00 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke pouring from all sides of a mobile home and flames burning through the back wall and roof.

They were able to bring the fire under control and stopped the spread of flames inside the building.

Officials say the occupants had safely exited the home, but three large dogs were in crates inside the smoke-filled home. Crews were able to locate all three who safely ran from the building after being freed from their crates.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Crews say most of the occupant’s belongings were saved, but received smoke damage.

The kitchen, roof over the kitchen, and utility room suffered substantial damage as a result of the fire. Officials believe the fire started in the area of the stove and spread to the wall, floor and attic space.

Crews were on scene for 2 and a half hours. The occupants are being assisted by family members.